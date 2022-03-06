11 New Appeal Court Justices Nominated

The Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has recommended 11 persons to the Judicial Council for nomination to the Court of Appeal.

The names of the persons submitted for consideration and advice of the Judicial Council for appointment by the President as Justices of the Court of Appeal are Her Ladyship Afia Serwaa Botwe J, His Lordship Kweku Ackah-Boafo J, Her Ladyship Jennifer Abena Dadzie J and Her Ladyship Gifty Agyei-Addo J.

The other persons are His Lordship Francis Obiri J, His Lordship Stephen Oppong J, Prof. Olivia Anku-Tsede, Christopher Archer, Charles Zwennes, Dr. Ernest Owusu-Dapaah and Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang.

This is in accordance with Article 144 (3) of the constitution.

The nomination was done by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in a letter to the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, sighted by DGN Online but the President is, however, yet to make a formal declaration on it.

However, a section of the public are wondering why some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members are politicising the list as some of the judges in the list such as Her Ladyship Afia Serwaa Botwe J was the judge who acquited and discharged Mahama Ayariga together with six others when Martin Amidu was the Special Prosecutor and sent them to court in the ambulance procurement case in 2021.

Her Ladyship Gifty Agyei-Addo J. was also part of Judges, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong as Attorney General recommended to be sworn in as High Court judge in August 2013 under the Mahama administration.

Also, His Lordship Francis Obiri J somewhere in July 2015, delivered a judgment on one Charles Antwi who was arrested for carrying a gun to the church of President Mahama and was reported to have confessed that he wanted to kill the President.

BY Vincent Kubi