14 Killed At Kyekyewere

Fourteen Persons have been confirmed dead, with 43 passengers injured in a gory vehicular crash at Kyekyewere near Asuboi in the Ayensuano District on Accra- Kumasi Highway Tuesday dawn at 5am.

The crash occurred when a DAF cargo truck heading towards Burkina Faso ran into two buses (STC and Yutong).

The deceased include seven females and seven males.

Severed human bodies littered at the crash scene.

How Did It Happen?

According to an eyewitness account, the cargo truck that was moving at high speed burst a tyre which caused it to veer off the road crashing into the two buses coming from the opposite direction.

DGN Online gathered that the driver of the DAF articulated truck with registration number 3339T1 03BF for the head and 11JL6112 BF for the trailer loaded with bags of flour from Accra was yet to be identified.

On reaching a section of the road at Kyekyewere near Suhum whilst descending a slope, he lost control of the steering wheel.

In the process, he crashed into the Youtong bus with registration number GT 4997-20 driven by Abubarkar Fuseini, 40 years who was coming from Kumasi direction.

The Articulated truck further grazed STC Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE 8131-16 driven by Edmund Kwaku Bonsu, 46 years who was also following the Yutong bus.

Immediately the incident happened, a motor rider who witnessed the incident called the Police, Ambulance, and National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO who quickly got to the scene to rescue the victims.

The victims were rushed to the Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals for treatment.

Suhum

The Suhum Government Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Kofi Ablorh later confirmed to DGN Online that, “twenty-four cases were brought to the Accident and Emergency Centre, two were brought in dead so they were sent to the morgue”.

According to him, “two were children under 5 years, 2 were treated and discharged, One of the children, the mother had died. fortunately, the father showed up and identified himself, we were convinced and the father took the child away”.

Dr Ablorh narrated that “one injury was serious, with cuts in the abdomen. He was stabilized and referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital and 18 were minor injuries and were attended to at the OPD and were discharged home”.

He added that “apart from the 2, another 11 bodies were brought to the morgue, the doctors are currently examining and making sure that what they said it is, is the case”.

Nsawam

At the Nsawam Government hospital, 19 victims were sent there as two have been referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and 17 are currently on admission receiving treatment at the time of filing this report.

Morgue

The dead bodies have been sent to Suhum Government hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.

The road has since been cleared for the free flow of traffic as the Police are still on the ground monitoring the situation.

