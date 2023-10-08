16 Persons Arrested for Invading UTV Studios

In a shocking turn of events, the studios of U-TV, owned by the Despite Media Group, were invaded by a group of individuals on the evening of Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Prompt action by the Ghana Police Service led to the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the incident.

The invasion of the U-TV studios came following a complaint lodged by the Despite Media Group. The exact motive behind the invasion remains unclear at this time, and investigations are currently underway to determine the intentions of the perpetrators.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Ghana Police Service quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

The law enforcement personnel swiftly took control of the situation, apprehending the 16 individuals allegedly involved in the invasion. The suspects were subsequently transported to the nearest police station, where they are currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

The identity of the arrested individuals has not been disclosed by the authorities at this time. However, it is expected that their involvement in the invasion will be thoroughly examined to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police will be looking into any potential connections, motives, and any other pertinent details that may help unravel the situation.

The Despite Media Group, which owns U-TV, has not released an official statement regarding the invasion.

The invasion of U-TV studios has raised questions about the safety and security measures in place at media organizations. It serves as a reminder of the need for heightened security protocols to protect media outlets and ensure the safety of their employees.

As the investigation progresses, the Ghana Police Service will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information, to gather evidence and determine the motives behind the invasion.

The public is urged to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations without interference. Further updates on the case will be provided by the authorities as more information becomes available.

By Vincent Kubi