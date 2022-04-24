2 Dead, 1 Injured In Fire Service Truck Crash

Two persons have lost their lives in an accident involving a truck of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) around Abura at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to a report gathered by DGN Online, on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 2:19 pm, the Central Regional Command received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak at Ankaful-fie.

Immediately the firefighting crew were dispatched to the scene.

As they proceeded with the blaring siren on, a Hyundai Elantra with registration number CR 414-19 reportedly suddenly crossed the Fire Tender at a four-way intersection near Abura, Cape Coast.

The Personnel who suffered minor injuries had to alight from the tender and rescue the other victims and rushed them to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, where two were unfortunately pronounced dead and one other in critical condition.

The Personnel was also treated and discharged, however, the Ghana Police Service has taken over the investigation of the incident.

GNFS said its cooperating with the Police with investigations.

By Vincent Kubi