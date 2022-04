A File Photo

Two people are reported dead in Akatsi in the Volta region following a clash between the youth and the Police on Sunday.

The youth were said to have gone rampaging in protest against the alleged involvement of the Police in the death of a young man on Saturday.

According to reports, there is an uneasy calm in the community with fears of reprisal attack.

The Police in the region are yet to respond to the media on the development.