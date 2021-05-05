202 Police Officers Trained to Fight Galamsey

About 202 police officers have been trained to fight illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

They have subsequently been commissioned to fight the illegal mining menace

The officers went through a 10-day intensive training before their deployment on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Among other things, they received training in

pure police ethical professional training, physical training, minerals laws, Community and human rights.

They were drawn from the various police units across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The officers were trained at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College in Winneba, the Central Region of Ghana.

Speaking at a short ceremony in Winneba on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to officially deploy the officers, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, appealed to the personnel to put on the armour of patriotism and resist the temptation of bribe taking.

He also encouraged them to promote peace in the communities in which they will operate.

He said their training will contribute to sustainable mining.

The mining industry remains a key part of the economic development for Ghana, he stated.

Mining companies and their respective host communities face complex challenges, he said.

“The fight against illegal mining and protecting our environment is a national priority” he said.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, in a statement read on his behalf, encouraged the officers to demonstrate commitment, honesty and integrity to bring honor to the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, it was within the framework of the police’s responsibility to ensure law and order that the officers have been deployed to protect the environment and river bodies.

By Melvin Tarlue, Winneba