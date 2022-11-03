2023 Budget To Be Presented Within Legal Time

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has noted that despite the unconcluded negotiations between Government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is expected to be factored into the 2023 Annual Budget it would be presented to Parliament within the legal stipulated time frame without breaching any law.

According Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, even though the Public Financial Management Act states that “The Minister shall on behalf of the President lay before Parliament not later than 15th November of each financial year, estimates of the revenues and expenditure of the Government, the annual budget for the ending financial year” the Constitution allows the Minister to present the annual budget before the end of 30th November, each financial year.

The Majority Leader disclosed this during a media encounter with members of the Parliamentary Press Corps on the Agenda for the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He also noted that about 66 Bills, four (4) Private Members Bill, Seven (7) Bills at Committee, 53 Instruments and 340 Papers have been scheduled for presentation to the House, stressing that considering the short time for this particular meeting, priority would be given to certain businesses to be taken on the floor.

Answering questions on the demand by over 80 Majority Members of Parliament for the removal of the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta from office, the Majority Leader was of the view that the demand is no longer from the NPP MPs but from the entire Majority Caucus, adding that a decision on the matter would be taken at the appropriate time.