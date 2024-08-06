2024 Elections: Bawumia, Mahama Outline Visons On Agriculture and Energy Sectors

Ahead of the upcoming 7th December general elections, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, John Dramani Mahama, have emerged with plans to transform the country’s agricultural and energy sectors.

Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, pledged to introduce targeted policies to curb escalating food and electricity costs.

He aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity through advanced methods and transition to solar power for electricity generation.

His focus was on innovation and mechanization, envisioning a Ghana where agriculture drove growth and prosperity.

On the other hand, Mr Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, outlined his vision for Ghanaian farmers and agribusinesses.

He planned to establish special agro-industrial zones, create farmer service centres, and launch a program to make Ghana self-sufficient in basic staples.

His emphasis was on empowerment and self-sufficiency, dreaming of a Ghana where farmers were entrepreneurs driving economic growth and food security.

As the nation delved deeper into the data, it became clear that both sectors were critical to Ghana’s development.

In the energy sector, Ghana relied heavily on fossil fuels, with an estimated 60% of electricity generation coming from thermal sources.

However, Dr Bawumia’s plan to transition to solar power could potentially reduce Ghana’s reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate climate change.

As the election drew near, Ghanaians pondered the impact of each candidate’s policies on the economy.

Dr. Bawumia’s focus on innovation and mechanization could lead to increased productivity and efficiency, potentially reducing food prices and improving economic growth, as Mr. Mahama’s emphasis on empowerment and self-sufficiency.

The 2024 elections would determine which vision aligned with the people’s aspirations, as the outcome would shape Ghana’s development trajectory, and the nation held its breath as it awaited the results.

-BY Daniel Bampoe