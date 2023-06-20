22 Chairmen Accompanied Me To File My Nomination- Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Agriculture in Ghana says 22 constituency chairmen from the Greater Accra Region, as well as key members of his campaign team accompanied him to officially filed his nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Akoto submitted his forms Monday June 20, 2023 at the party’s headquarters.

Among those present were Alfred Boye, Dr. Akoto’s Campaign Chairman and former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, as well as Ken-Wud Nuworsu, Co-Campaign Chairman and former Volta Regional Chairman of the party.

National Campaign Coordinator, Peter Oteng Darko, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Farmers, friends, and loved ones also accompanied Dr. Akoto during the filing process.

The Director for Finance and Administration, Williams Yamoah, and Director of Election, Evans Nimako, received Dr. Akoto’s forms on behalf of the party.

After a thorough review, the national executives of the NPP cleared him for the upcoming Super Delegates Conference, scheduled for 26th August.

Following the submission of his forms, Dr. Akoto addressed the media, highlighting his preparedness for the conference and expressing his confidence in his ability to lead the party as the flagbearer.

He emphasized his accomplishments and contributions to Ghana’s agriculture sector, stating that he has laid a solid foundation capable of significantly improving the country’s economic fortunes. Dr. Akoto believes he is the best candidate to take the NPP forward.

Expressing his gratitude for the support he has received thus far, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto thanked his team, constituents, and the party as a whole.

With the filing of his nomination forms complete, Dr. Akoto now awaits the upcoming Super Delegates Conference, where the next leader of the NPP will be determined.

By Vincent Kubi