28 NPP MPsFall In Primaries

Some incumbent lawmakers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were soundly defeated in the party’s parliamentary primaries held across constituencies on Saturday.

In a purge election held by the ruling party, 28 Members of Parliament (MPs) were defeated in primary challenges, making way for new faces.

Out of the 28 defeated MPs, eight are from the Ashanti Region, six from the Greater Accra Region, five from the Eastern Region, two from the Central Region, two from the Western Region, and one each from the Ahafo and Northern Regions.

The defeated legislators are Freda Prempeh of Tano North, Collins Augustine Ntim of Offinso North, Ama Pomaa Boateng of Juabeng, Isaac Kwame Asiamah of Atwima Mponua, Eugene Boakye Antwi of Subin, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi of Odotobri, and George Obeng Takyi of Manso Nkwanta.

Others are Akwasi Darko Boateng of Bosome-Freho, Emmanuel Anhwere of Atwima Nwabiagya South, Bright Wireko-Brobbey of Twifo Hemang Denkyira, Elvis Morris Donkor of Abura Aseibu Kwamankese, Gifty Twum Ampofo of Abuakwa North, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah of Fanteakwa North, and John Frimpong Osei of New Abirem.

The rest are Kwadwo Asante of Suhum, Okyere Agyekum of Fanteakwa South, Yves Hans Nii Noi Nortey of Tema Central, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi of Anyaa-Sowutuom, Tina Mensah of Weija-Gbawe, Moses Anim of Trobu, Sarah Adwoa Safo of Dome-Kwabenya, Sheila Bartels of Ablekuma North, Owusu Afrifa-Mensah of Amasaman, Hajia Lariba Zuweira of Walewale, Joseph Bennan of Zabzugu, Mahama Seini of Daboya Mankarigu, Joseph Cudjoe of Effia, and Samuel Abaka Erickson of Shama.

Retained MPs

Sylvester Matthew Tetteh survived a vigorous challenge on Saturday to win the NPP primary at Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom.

MP for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is a towering figure in the Majority Caucus, cruised to an easy victory at the primaries.

But the incumbent MP in the Asante Akim South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, scored an upset victory over a loud-mouth Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour during the primary.

He polled 522 votes to beat competition from two others, including Obuor, who secured 280 votes. The third candidate, Eric Amofah bagged 50 votes.

Congratulation Messages

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu have all congratulated the winners of Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in areas where the party has sitting MPs.

“We have elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates whom I warmly congratulate,” the President said.

He was certain that the elected candidates would “help secure a majority for the NPP in the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on January 7, 2025.”

“I extend warm congratulations to the rank and file of the party, and applaud all stakeholders – the national, regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station executives of the party, the Electoral Commission, the security services and the media – for a job well done,” the President added.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the 2024 NPP flagbearer, on behalf of the party, congratulated all those who were elected to participate in the December elections on the ticket of the NPP.

“I also congratulate the party parliamentary elections committee, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the security services, and the media for their contributions to making today’s election a peaceful and successful one,” he added.

To those who lost out, the NPP flagbearer stated that he, together with the rank and file of the party, need their support and contributions to ensure that the NPP wins majority seats and the presidency in December 2024.

“I urge the unsuccessful aspirants to leave the election behind, consider the supreme interest of the party, and work closely with the elected parliamentary candidates to secure success for the NPP. With unity of purpose, we will win in December 2024,” he charged.

The Majority Leader, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said “the battle is over,” and added, “All have fought a good fight. Congratulations to all the successful and the non-successful.”

“As a collective let us remember that the bigger battle is December, 2024. Let us remain focused. By what has happened in the elections of yesterday (Saturday), the endeavour of ‘breaking the 8’ may become more tasking but we can, and must overcome, God being our guide,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu