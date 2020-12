A radio show host at Power 97.9 FM in Accra, Oheneba Boamah, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

His arrest on Monday, December 14, 2020, according to the CID, was in connection with alleged threats he made against President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He had earlier invited by the CID for questioning in connection with the threats.

He was also alleged to have also insulted the President.

By Melvin Tarlue