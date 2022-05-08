3 Arrested Over Plot To Kill

The Suspects

Information available to DGN Online says three suspects including two Nigerians are in the custody of the Tamale Police over an alleged move to kill a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region.

The suspects are Karim Atito Godstime and Seidu Ado Bala, both Nigerians and a Ghanaian, Amadu Alhassan, a supposed Community Police recruit in Tamale in the Northern Region.

According to information, they were arrested by the police in Walewale on the Tamale Highway at Kokubila in possession of an AK 47 assault rifle with ammunition fully loaded, a foreign-made pistol and five mobile phones.

The report indicates the suspects have disclosed to police that they were hired to kill a stalwart of NPP who is contesting the regional chairmanship slot ahead of the ruling party’s internal elections in the North East Region.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Tamale Circuit Court.

“They maintained that they were hired by one Alhaji Shani Mohammed to kill one of his opponents in the upcoming NPP regional executive contest. They added that he provided them with guns and ammunition for this operations,” the report said.

The court has since issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of Alhaji Shani Mohammed.

BY Vincent Kubi