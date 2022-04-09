3 Caged For Defiling Minor

A Circut Court in Cape Coast has charged and remanded three suspects charged with defilement into Prison custody after forcibly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Court presided over by Dorinda Smith, remanded the suspects, shortly after their plea was not taken.

The suspects namely; John Amoah, 28, Frederick Nyarko, 42, and 45-year-old John Ofori were arrested after committing the act and went into hiding.

They allegedly defiled the victim who ended up being crippled some weeks ago at Abura Edumfa.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention after she was sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect has been declared wanted.

BY Daniel Bampoe