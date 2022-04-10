3 Kids Drown At Tuba Hills

The drown kids

Three Children have died after drowning in a stagnant water created by sand winners at Akwasa hills at Tuba in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

Information gathered indicates that, the three children whilst playing with a bicycle fell into a dugout but failed to come out.

The deceased are Elisha Adu,12; Samuel Adjei Mensah aka Tawiah, 9; from the same mother and Isaac Amoah, 8years.

All the three bodies have been conveyed to the Police Hospital by the Weija Divisional Police for autopsy.

In an interview with Adom news some of the residents who helped in retrieving the bodied from the abandoned dugout said several complaints have been made to Ga South Municipal Assembly but failed to act.

At the residences of the three children, sadness and sorrow are welcoming atmosphere as family members converged wailing.

Mother of Elisha Adu who is a twin brother and Samuel Adjei Mensah could not even open up on the incident as the demise of her children seemed to have overshadowed her.

Meanwhile Esther Dankwaa, mother of Isaac Amoah, one of the victims, expressed shock after seeing her son dead.

Chief of the area, Nii Akadja, saids several calls on authorities to have the sand winning activity stopped have yielded no response.

He saids it appears that the authorities have abandoned the area and have no priority on the welfare of residents.