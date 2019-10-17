3 Police Officers Interdicted For Allegedly Beating Man To Death

The deceased Kofi Ampoma

Three police officers have been interdicted after they allegedly beat up a man to death in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti region.

A statement from the Ashanti Regional Police Command named General Sergeant, Suleman Seidu; General Corporal, Seth Agbango and General Lance, Corporal Salifu Yakubu.

The deceased is a 33-year-old driver, Kofi Ampoma, popularly known as ‘Barluso’ who passed on at Adomfe on Tuesday.

An eyewitness to the incident who is also and a brother of the deceased told Adom News that Mr Ampoma had stopped to fix his faulty car when the officers allegedly attacked him.

The police say they have begun investigations into the incident and have urged resident at Adomfe to remain calm.

According to the Assemblymember for Adomfe Electoral Area, Kofi Boadu, some residents have vowed to take revenge.

–Myjoyonline