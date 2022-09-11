3 Students Of UEW Killed In Accident

Three students of the University of Education, Winneba have been confirmed dead whilst about 30 are injured in a fatal crash at Akuapem -Apirede to Somanya road in the Eastern Region.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday when the students were en route to the Volta region for an excursion at Mountain Afadzato.

The driver of the University’s bus reportedly failed brake hence the crash.

The injured students were rushed to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Hospital located near the accident scene to receive treatment while the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at a certain morgue pending autopsy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe