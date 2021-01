Chief Justice Swears In Bagbin As Speaker of Parliament

Chief Justice, Anim Yeboah, has sworn-in Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin is to serve as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He was elected in January 6, 2021 after a secret voting process in Parliament.

He was sworn-in on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The new Speaker, Mr Bagbin is a graduate of the Ghana School of Law (1980-1982).

By Melvin Tarlue