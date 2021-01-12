FDA Warns of Covid-19 Vaccine Sale

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a public alert over the intended sale of Covid-19 vaccines by some unscrupulous members of the business community to hospitals and other health facilities.

According to the FDA, these individuals are sending information to hospitals

ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well- known pharmaceutical brands indicating their price ranges.

“The general public is hereby cautioned against the patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not yet approved any Covid-19 vaccine for use in Ghana,” the health authority said in a release signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Delese A. A Darko.

The FDA further cautioned all health facilities and the general public that peddling of such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offence.

“The Authority wants to assure the general public that it remains committed to protecting the health and safety of consumers. To this end, it monitors social media and online activities about the products it regulates; therefore, anyone caught dealing with unregistered Covid-19 vaccine will be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of Section 129 of Act 851, which includes a fine of up to GH¢180,000 or to a term of imprisonment of up to 25 years or both,” the release indicated.

It noted that when the Covid-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA for use in Ghana, the Ministry of Health will issue a national policy on the use of Covid-19 vaccines throughout the health sector.

“All concerns and questions arising out of this publication as well as any other FDA

regulated products can be directed to the Authority,” the release directed.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri