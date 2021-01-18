Akufo-Addo Cautions Students Over Coronavirus As Schools Reopens

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cautioned students across Ghana to strictly observe the Coronavirus safety protocols as schools resume today, Monday, January 18, 2021.

Most schools across Ghana have been closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

But Government recently gave the green-light for students to return to the classrooms.

Thousands of basic, junior high schools, Senior high schools and universities and other tertiary learning institutions have been fumigated in recent weeks to ensure students safety.

And delivering his Covid19 Update No. 22 on Sunday night, January 17, 2021, the President appealed to students to adhere to the protocols in order to keep ongoing.

He said the strict adherence to the safety protocols will ensure that schools were not shut down again.

“As we take these big steps to go back to school, your attitude, your behavior, your self-discipline will decide whether or not our schools will remain open,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue