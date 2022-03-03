President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in consultation with the National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed new members to serve on the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media.

This was announced in a statement issued by the NMC on Wednesday March 2, 2022.

“In accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449), the National Media Commission has, in consultation with H.E The President, appointed the following persons to the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media,” the statement said.

Graphic Communications Company Limited

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair

Mrs. Ivy Austin

Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah, Ebenezer Asante Sefa, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Yaw D. Oppong Esq and Ato Afful (MD)

Ghana News Agency

Ransford Tetteh, Ivy Hoetu, Daniel Addai, Dr. N.A. Ibrahim Lartey, Peter Claver Nibepwo, Sangber-Dery, Dr. Charles Kwening, Juliet Amoah and Kofi Owusu (GM)

New Times Corporation

Dr. Kwaku Rockson, chair, Prof. Kofi Quashigah, Victoria Natsu, Donald Gwira, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Kofi Marrah, Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo, Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Adu Owusu (MD)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Prof. Samuel Debrah, chair, Efuah Ghartey

Dr. Kwame Nyamekye, Ama Serwah Nerquay, Peter Yarquah, Thomas Bronii, Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Dr. Tannoh Debrah and Prof. Amin Alhassan (D-G)

The statement was signed by George Sarpong, Executive Secretary.

Executive Secretary

By Vincent Kubi