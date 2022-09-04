Multimedia Journalist Hit With Bribe Scandal

Social media has been lit up for days now following allegations of bribery against Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, a broadcaster with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

An audio recording believed to be that of NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly know as Appiah Stadium is heard lamenting over the inability of the NDC Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen’s ability to keep secrets.

Appiah Stadium is heard narrating how Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, a morning show host at Nhyira FM allegedly received monies from NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

The bribery scandal which involves a sum of $2,000, and an additional C20 million would not have found its way into the public space but for the indiscretion of Abass Nurudeen, Appiah Stadium has stated.

“The gentleman has been of immense help to us for which the boss asked you to give him $2000 and Ken also added C20 million. You got offended because he did not give you the C20 million. When you called to inform me that Kwadwo Jantuah has been given $2,000 I warned you to keep that conversation off the phone especially because of the fact that the BNI taps information from my phone.”

“Apparently, the information was already out and that prompted me to call Jantuah to warn him that Abass could kill his program with his indiscretion. If members of the NPP find out that John Mahama has given you money, you will be in trouble,” Appiah stated.

The management of Multimedia Group, owners of Nhyira FM, have howeverer, refuted the claims made against their staff, describing the allegations as “unsubstantiated.”

Abass Nurudeen has equally distanced himself from the allegations.

Social media commentators have questioned the decision of Multimedia to “clear” one of their own, rather than subjecting him to Police investigations as the law prescribes.