Parliament has approved the 2023 budget statement without controversy on Tuesday December 6, 2022 DGN Online can report.

Though Minority in it debate asked government to embark on heavy expenditure cuts in order to deal with the challenges facing the economy but the budget was approved without any hitches.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in his submission said some of the tax projections of the government would suffer if the administration does not cut spending

According to him, “It is the demand of this group that there most be major expenditure cuts otherwise some of your tax handles will suffer in our hands. For instance, GHS1.4billion allocation to contingency vote, we shouldn’t give him that.”

But the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part said “Some roads have begun, the intention is to ensure that they don’t deteriorate, they are not left unattended to.”

By Vincent Kubi