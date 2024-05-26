Godfref Yeboah Dame

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, has reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Attorney-General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame in fulfilling his mandate, even as the ongoing ambulance case continues to be marked by a series of allegations and counter-allegations.

In an interview on Citi TV on Saturday, Mensah addressed the recent claims made by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case, who had alleged in court that the AG had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson. The office of the AG has vehemently denied these allegations.

Mensah stated that the AG’s focus remains on ensuring a fair and thorough investigation, undeterred by the controversies surrounding the case. “The focus of the office is on prosecution. We are not going to be swayed by diversionary tactics amongst others. The AG is resolute in his mandate,” he asserted.

The ongoing ambulance case involves allegations of wilfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.

Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister for Finance, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a private businessman, have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

By Vincent Kubi