Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released a detailed statement explaining the disruptions that occurred in nine constituency collation centers during the 2024 general elections.

The statement provides a breakdown of the nature and extent of the disruptions, which were characterized by violence, vandalism, and intimidation by party supporters.

Nsawam

In the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency, the Collation Centre was besieged by hundreds of party supporters who violently obstructed the collation process and brought it to a halt.

Two ballot boxes and one BVD were destroyed in the process.

Results for 100 out of 203 polling stations were collated before the mayhem, but the results could not be declared because the process could not be completed.

Ahafo Ano South

In the Ahafo Ano South West constituency, party supporters invaded the Collation Centre on election day, disrupting the collation exercise.

EC officers were assaulted, and attempts to continue the process were met with resistance from party supporters.

The process has since stalled.

Ahafo Ano North

In the Ahafo Ano North constituency, the storeroom of the Commission was burnt down, and properties, including ballot boxes, voting screens, and other materials, were destroyed.

Party supporters vandalized the Commission’s vehicle carrying ballot boxes and Declaration of Results forms and burnt the contents in the process.

The Presiding Officers on board the vehicle were beaten.

Obuasi

In the Obuasi East constituency, party supporters invaded the Collation Centre and beat up the Election Officials, including the District Electoral Officer and returning and Deputy Returning Officers.

All materials in the District Office were brought outside and burnt. Before the mayhem, the Officers had collated 79 out of 140 polling stations, including one Special Voting Centre.

Dome-Kwabenya

In the Dome Kwabenya constituency, the Collation Centre was attacked by party supporters.

The Returning Officer was threatened with an axe and forced to declare results that did not reflect the final collated results. One BVD charger was stolen.

Ablekuma North

In the Ablekuman North constituency, the Collation Centre was besieged by party supporters.

They offloaded ballot boxes containing 2024 ballot papers from the Commission’s vehicle and the ballot boxes were set ablaze.

They destroyed materials, including furniture and 2 BVDs, and vandalized the Commission’s vehicle.

The Commission’s driver, Assistant Electoral Officer, and other election officials were beaten up by party supporters.

Tema Central

In the Tema Central constituency, a second attempt to re-collate results later on election day saw the collation of all 370 polling station results by the Deputy Returning Officer.

Although 3 polling station results were in contention, the Returning Officer declared the results in the absence of some contesting candidates.

Techiman South

In the Techiman South constituency, party supporters invaded the Collation Centre and manhandled the District Electoral Officer, the Returning Officer, and other staff.

The Declaration of Results Forms were burnt. Properties destroyed include ballot boxes containing 2024 ballot papers, BVDs, voting screens, louver blades, and the burglar-proof.

EC Justification

The EC has justified the need for recollation in these constituencies, citing the disruptions and the incomplete nature of the collation process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe