6 Busted Over Pistols, Bullets At Tema Port

SIX PERSONS are languishing in the cells of the Tema Regional Police Command over alleged importation of 436 fire arms and 26 packs of ammunition into the country.

The suspects were apprehended by the Marine, Port and Railways Police and are assisting with investigations.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the suspects imported the items from Turkey when they were intercepted by Customs officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Terminal Three of the Tema Port.

The items were reportedly concealed in boxes together with clothes, pair of shoes, bags, dresses with inscription personal effects in a 20-footer container.

However, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 an assigned freight forwarding company, Crystal Shipping attempted to clear the cargo when Customs officials detected the items during physical examination of the container.

The Marine, Port, Railways Police Unit was quickly alerted after taking over the case by National Security and Beareu of National Investigations (BNI) and the items impounded.

The pistols and bullets are being kept at the armoury of GRA as investigations into the case continue.

Meanwhile, six persons who had their items consolidated into the container have been picked up and assisting with investigation.

Confirming the arrest, the Commander of the Marine Police Unit, Chief Superintendent Joseph Antwi-Ababio said full scale investigations have been initiated into the case to ascertain whether the importer has the required license to import such cargo and the purpose of the importation.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema