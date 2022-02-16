Abronye Faces Court Today Over Mahama Coup Plot Claim

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC will be arraigned before an Accra court today to defend himself about coup allegation against former President John Dramani Mahama.

He has formally been charged by the Accra Regional Police Command with two counts, namely; Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

The NPP member honoured an invitation from the police to tender himself in at the Accra Regional Police Command by 4pm to assist with investigation.

Interestingly, the firebrand arrived at the Regional Police Headquarters some 4 hours earlier than given.

Shortly, the NPP stalwart was put behind bars by the police to appear before court today after his caution statement was taken.

The police said its preliminary investigation established that Abronye DC claims against the former President Mahama were untrue and likely to occasion breach of the peace.

“In view of this, he has been arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false News and Offensive conduct conducive of breach of the peace.

“He has been detained and would be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 16th February 2022,” a statement signed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, spokeswoman for the Accra Regional Police Command.

Abronye DC is alleged to have said that John Mahama had in connection with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9FM while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.