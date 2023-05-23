Accident Claims Life At Sefwi

The accident scene

One person was confirmed dead while 23 others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on the Sefwi Afere-Sefwi Juaboso road in the Western North Region last Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were travelling from Aboaboso to Sefwi Afere, all in the Sefwi Bodi District for a funeral.

They indicated that just few minutes for the mourners to enter the Sefwi Afere community, the left-back tyre of the Sprinter bus with the registration number ER 1993-13 they were onboard got bust and the bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree in a nearby bush.

A young lady among the mourners died on the spot and the others including the driver sustained severe injuries.

The 23 injured persons were all admitted at the Sefwi Juaboso Government Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment, while the lifeless body of deceased was also deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Mr. Francis Adama, Unit Committee Chairman of Sefwi Afere, who confirmed the tragic incident to the media, revealed that it was not the first time the people were witnessing such accident.

“But the previous ones are not serious as compared to what happened on Saturday,” he indicated.

He advised the drivers, particularly those who ply that stretch of the road to be extra careful when using it.

