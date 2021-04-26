Ada Police Arrest 39 Unregistered Motorbike Riders

The Ada Divisional Police Command at the weekend arrested 39 motorbikes, including five tricycles within the Ada West District, in an exercise undertaken by the police.

According to the police, they are undertaking this special exercise to bring sanity into the districts.

Sege Police Commander, DSP George Aboagye, told the Ghana News Agency at Sege that there were many motorbikes within the District, which were not registered or insured.

He said several warnings were given to the riders to have their motorbikes registered but to no avail.

“The arrested motorbikes have been impounded at the station and the owners have been asked to provide documents for inspection and if it is found that they are genuine, they will be released to them,” he said.

DSP Aboagye said the exercise would continue to ensure sanity in the district.

“If you can buy a motorbike at GHC5,000 or more without going through the requirements and you use the bike, it doesn’t sound well. Let all help to bring sanity within the district. The moment you buy a motorbike, try to register because motorbikes have come to stay with us,” he explained.

He said the motorbikes would be kept at the police station until the owners produce the necessary documents.

GNA