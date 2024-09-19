Adamfopa Talent Show Finals Postponed

Isaac Oppong Dwomoh

The finals of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show, which was originally scheduled for September 21 and 22, 2024 in Paris, has been postponed to October 26, according to the organisers.

The initial pre-activation events successfully unearthed eight (8) promising and creative talents showing different artistic abilities in music, rap, afro pop, poetry and arts.

Chief Executive Officer of Group Adamfopa Services Paris, Mr. Isaac Oppong Dwomoh, hinted that the postponement has become necessary due to the expectation of some key stakeholders in Ghana’s entertainment industry who could not secure visa appointment for their visa application processes.

He mentioned that the efforts of the organisers to attract the participation of notable music icons such as legendary Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste Samini, contemporary young sensation dance icons, Serwaa Offycial and Allo Danny, as well as music bigwigs like Abrewa Nana, Jupita and other stakeholders could not materialise as a result of their inability to secure visa appointment slots.

He was however optimistic that the re-scheduled date would allow major stakeholders to secure their visas and offer their full support, as well as contribute to the success of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show.

Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, organising partner of the Adamfopa Talent Quest Show, Mr. Augustine Mark, confirmed the re-scheduled date, adding that the challenges in securing visa appointments for the stakeholders has actually affected the event schedule; a situation he described as a necessity to the announcement of the new date.

He said the decision to re-schedule the event to October 26 was agreed upon at a meeting between the Paris-based Group Adamfopa Services and officials of RAM Media Concepts in Paris on September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, eight contestants namely Dive, Akweley, Akays-S, David Phil, Kwamena, Esperance, Omega Danty and Renie Adowa have been confirmed for the grand finale scheduled for October 26 in Paris.

The Adamfopa Talent Quest Show is designed to unearth talents of young African artists resident in France and other parts of Europe.

The aim of this prestigious event, according to the organisers, is to provide a common platform for young Africans in the diaspora to explore, develop and master their creative talents as a way of reconnecting with their heritage.