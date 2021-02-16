Adu Boahen To Act As President’s Representative At Finance Ministry

Charles Adu Boahen

Charles Adu Boahen has been directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to act as his representative at the Finance Ministry.

The move has become necessary following the vacuum created by the absence of Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Ofori-Atta has traveled to the US for medical care for Coronavirus complications.

He is expected to be away from Ghana for two weeks as the Finance Ministry indicated on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Mr Adu Boahen is a former Deputy Finance Minister.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, indicated that “Pending the absence of the president’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. I am directed by H. E the President to request that you act as his representative in the Ministry.”

“This directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).”

The letter dated 15 February 2021 indicated that, “You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) which states that you; shall not take a decision involving a policy issue. Also, you are to act in accordance with letter no. SCR/DA555/01 dated 21 December, 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others.”

By DGN Online