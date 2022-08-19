Adwoa Safo Returns To Parliament In October

Special Assistant to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Nana Dubin has indicated that the lawmaker will resume parliamentary duties when the law-making body resumes from recess.

According to the Aide, the MP is ready for the outcome of Parliament’s inquiry into her long absence from the house.

“The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya will be present after Parliament’s recess and will take any decision the Speaker of Parliament gives in good stride,” Nana Dubin said.

The Speaker, Alban SK Bagbin deferred his ruling on the matter after the Privileges Committee presented its report to the house.

Parliament is on recess and is expected to reconvene in October 2022.

Adwoa Safo is among three members of Parliament who were called before the Privileges Committee for being absent from parliamentary duties, without any reasons, beyond the permissible period.

Though the other members Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central, appeared before the committee, the Dome-Kwabenya legislator failed to appear.

She attributed her long absence from Parliament to family issues, saying, among others, that her son was unwell.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently sacked her as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

