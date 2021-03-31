Afriyie Akoto Kicks Off Campaign For 2024 NPP

A group calling itself Friends of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto believed to enjoy the support of the Agric Minister is canvassing support for

him in Eastern Region.

The group is calling on the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer bid which is likely to be held in 2022.

At a press conference in Koforidua on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the group said that it was ready to give the Minister the maximum support for him to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

“It is a known fact that Dr. Afriyie Akoto has been nursing a presidential ambition for some time now and it is only proper that he with all these qualities get the support of us patriots.”

“We are ready to show our colossal support for his bid of becoming the flagbearer for the NPP come 2022 presidential primaries.”

Speaking to the media, the Regional Coordinator of the Group, Isaac Aboagye, stated that “As a group, we are aware of massive support from other regions as well for Dr. Akoto to become the flagbearer for the NPP in 2022 and we wish to encourage these other regions to also show the same faith in propagating all the good works of Dr. Akoto to lead this great party.”

He continued that due to his hardworking in the Agriculture Ministry, Dr. Akoto who was a one-term Member of Parliament for Kwadaso has contributed enormously to bringing the government’s vision of ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ into fruition in his first term in office.

“The two-time MP for Kwadaso (sic) is the driver for the President’s vision of Planting for Food and Jobs which yielded enormous results in 2019 and 2020.”

Mr. Aboagye emphasized that “It is no surprise that HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, showered praises on the Minister for Food and Agriculture, describing him as one of the most outstanding ministers in his first term.”

He declared that “Dr. Owusu Afryie Akoto will be a very fine presidential candidate to lead the party in the 7th December 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP.”

He assured that the group will in the coming days canvass for more possible votes for the Agric minister within the region and also help other regions to do same.

Dr Akoto who is tagged as an ‘arrogant’ politician recently denied canvassing for votes when he met some constituency executives of the governing party in the Ashanti region.

At the said meeting, he reportedly played the tribal card by telling the party executives that Ashanti region had been neglected by the Akufo-Addo admnistration, citing bad roads and inadequate hospitals.

He claimed it’s the turn of the Ashantis to produce the next president.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua