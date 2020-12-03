Afrobeat Artiste Eduwodzi, Others Campaign For Nana In New Video

Eduwodzi

Afrobeat artiste, Raymond Eduwodzi, known in the music scene as Eduwodzi of Yenko Nkoa fame, has released a music video to officially endorse NPP presidential hopeful, Nana Akufo-Addo to win the 2020 elections.

According to Eduwodzi, in his video, Nana Akufo-Addo has captured the hearts of the people of Volta through his free Senior High School (SHS) policy which is unprecedented in the history of Ghana and Africa, and the payment of the nurses training allowance.

The video also captured excited SHS students and nurses dancing “agbadza” to declare their unflinching support for Nana Akufo-Addo’s second coming.

The artiste stated that Nana Akufo-Addo’s campaign message of transforming Ghana and ending poverty are credible and attainable, hence their decision to offer their support.

He mentioned that he was impressed with the President’s performance so far, especially, his many policies that keep improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Eduwodzi hinted that Nana Akufo-Addo within four years has indeed proved to all Ghanaians that Ghana is not a deprived country.

He also highlighted some of Akufo-Addo’s major achievements for which reason Ghanaians should retain him for another four-year term.

While the perception is that artistes compose songs for political parties for monetary gain, the afrobeat artiste said he doesn’t go that way.

Some Voltarians who belong to the opposition NDC are questioning the authenticity of the video since the video went viral and creating tension in some parts of the Volta Region.

According to Eduwodzi’s record label, P.T.M Productions, it is not bothered about the artiste’s decision to endorse Nana Akufo-Addo since it will not affect his musical career.

By George Clifford Owusu