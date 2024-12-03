Afronitaaa Receives New Car As 21st Birthday Gift

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, widely known as Afronitaaa, celebrated her 21st birthday in grand style on November 30, 2024.

The highlight of the occasion was an emotional moment when Afronitaaa received a brand-new 2024 Toyota CH-R as a surprise gift.

The celebration, held as an all-white event in Accra, brought together family, friends, and well-wishers to mark the milestone.

Viral videos captured the breathtaking moment when Afronitaaa, blindfolded by her parents, was guided outdoors to discover the luxurious car waiting for her.

Overwhelmed by the surprise, she expressed her joy with tears and ecstatic jumps, a reaction that resonated with fans across social media.

Supporters and admirers flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, commending her talent and celebrating her achievements.

Born on November 30, 2003, Afronitaaa has been a prominent figure in the dance scene, known for her unique Afropop style that fuses traditional African moves with global dance trends.

She has been a professional dancer since age 14, she is also the founder of Afrostar Kids Academy, a dance school dedicated to nurturing young talents in Ghana and beyond.

In addition to her flourishing dance career, Afronitaaa is a Bachelor of Science in Administration student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Her impressive portfolio includes collaborations with artists and brands from Ghana, the UK, France, Dubai, Nigeria, Barbados, and Tanzania.

Afronitaaa’s contributions to promoting Ghanaian culture through dance have earned her international recognition and numerous awards.

Her 21st birthday celebration serves as another testament to her rising influence and the love she continues to receive from her family, friends, and fans.