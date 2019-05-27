Airport Hills Roundabout To Be Renamed After Maj. Mahama

The late jor Maxwell Adam Mahama.

THE AIRPORT Hills roundabout in Accra is expected to be renamed after Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

His statue is also due to be unveiled at the roundabout come Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

It follows the President Akufo-Addo’s Government approval for the roundabout to be renamed after him, exactly two years after he was killed gruesomely in a mob attack at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

The incident occurred in 2017 when Major Mahama, then a Captain, was on duty with the 5th Infantry Battalion.

He was mistaken for an armed robbery.

BY DGN Online