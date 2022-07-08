Akufo-Addo Appoints 10 New Ambassadors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Thursday, 7th July, 2022 presented credentials to ten persons appointed as ambassadors.

The appointment is in consultation with the Council of State, in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of the nation outside the shores.

They are Worwornyo Agyeman, High Commissioner to the Republic of Sierra Leone; and Florence Buerkie Akonor, High Commissioner to the Federation of Malaysia.

The rest are Merene Benyah, Ambassador to the Republic of Italy; Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Ambassador to the State of Qatar; Mavis Esi Kusorgbor, Ambassador to the Republic of Angola; Lydia Ofosua Amartey, Ambassador to the State of Israel; Ambassador Emmanuel Kwame Asiedu Antwi, Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation; Emma Mensah, Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal; Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador-at-Large; and Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-in-Situ.

“They have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and in the public service of our country, and are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments,” the President said in a post shared on his social media handle.

By Vincent Kubi