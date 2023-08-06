Akufo-Addo Appoints Aggrey-Darkoh Head Of Civil Service

In a move to boost and streamline the functioning of the Civil Service, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh as the new head of the Civil Service of Ghana.

This is coming after Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena’s term as head of Civil Service came to an end. Dr Aggrey-Darkoh takes over from him with immediate effect.

The new head of Civil Service, until his appointment, was the Chief Director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

His impressive background in policy formulation and implementation has been a key attribution to his appointment as head of the Civil Service.

The President’s appointment of Dr Aggrey-Darkoh is expected to bring in a fresh perspective to the Civil Service and enable the government to cater more effectively to the needs of the citizens.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, states that Dr Aggrey-Darkoh’s acceptance of the appointment should be signaled within 14 days. The letter also mentioned that the President has acted pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327).

The President is pleased to welcome Dr Aggrey-Darkoh as the new head of Civil Service and congratulated him on his appointment.

The Civil Service of Ghana is an essential institution that helps the government implement policies, both short-term and long-term, for the growth and development of the country.

The appointment of Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, a driven and accomplished technocrat, as the head of the Civil Service, is expected to enhance the functions of the Civil Service and catalyze a more efficient and streamlined system to address the nation’s needs.

By Vincent Kubi