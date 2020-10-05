Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Rawlings

President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited former President Jerry John Rawlings to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

Mr Akufo-Addo was at the former President’s residence on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Madam Agbotui passed away a few days ago aged 101.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mr Akufo-Addo wrote:

“The loss of a mother is always a special moment in the life of any person, as I can testify myself.”

He added “I wish Madam Victoria Agbotui the very best of peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”

By Melvin Tarlue