Akufo-Addo Congratulates Black Stars On 2022 World Cup Qualification

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the senior national team, the Black Stars on their qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The team qualified on away goal rule after drawing 1-1 with their West African rivals, Nigeria, in a keenly contested qualifiers on Tuesday night in Abuja.

President Akufo-Addo described the winning style of the Black Stars in a Facebook post as “dogged display in Abuja,” expressing profound and proud he feels about their performance.

He extolled the team, saying that their exploits against Nigeria has made the entire country proud.

“Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud,” he said.

The Black Stars’ have qualified to their fourth World Cup in five attempts having missed out in Russia 2018.

The team went into the second leg against Nigeria in Abuja needing to avoid defeat to give themselves a chance of making it through to this year’s tournament.

That task seemed even more daunting as the two teams stepped out to the stadium-rocking chants from the home fans.

The Black Stars took a shock lead kind courtesy a strike by Thomas Partey before Nigeria equalized through a spot kick after controversial VAR check.

Despite the one all draw, Ghana’s away goal advantage saw it sail through to pick one of the five slots for Africa at the 2022 global football showdown in Qatar later in November.

By Vincent Kubi