Akufo-Addo Pardons Ato Essien, 10 Others

President Nana Akufo-Addo in one of his last acts as President, has exercised constitutional prerogative of mercy to pardon former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien and some 10 other prisoners.

Ato Essien was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in December 2023 for embezzling funds of the defunct bank, leading to its collapse.

He had pleaded guilty to 16 counts of conspiracy to steal, stealing and money laundering after he struck an agreement with the Office of the Attorney General under Section 35 of the Courts Act to refund the GH¢90 million he stole from the bank.

He was however jailed after he failed to refund the GH¢90 million he had promised to pay per the agreement.

This pardon comes at a time that Mr. Essien is said to be “suffering from severe life-threatening conditions and has undergone multiple surgeries as a result.”

*Asibit*

Notable among the other 10 persons include Philip Apkeena Asibit who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2018 for financial crimes relating to the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) – now National Youth Authority scandal.

Assibit was charged with six counts of defrauding by false pretences to the tune of $2.028,605.20 and another five counts of dishonestly causing loss to public property to the tune of GH¢3.305,568.53.

He was jailed alongside the then National Coordinator of GYEEDA, Abuga Pele for defrauding by false pretenses and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

While Abuga Pele was granted Presidential pardon in 2021 on poor health health grounds, his counterpart, Asibit has also been shown the same mercy by President Akufo-Addo on condition of ill health after spending six years in pressing.

*9 Others*

The other nine persons pardoned by President Akufo-Addo include, Akwasi Alhassan who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death on 19th March 1993. He has been in prison since then (31 years). He is now serving life imprisonment per presidential order.

Beatrice Ofori was convicted of human trafficking on 6th June 2023 for 8 years with hard labour. She is currently 64 years old and is seriously hypertensive. This has affected both legs, leading to her inability to move freely. She spends most of her time in the prison infirmary.

Another is Frank Obeng who was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in Nsawam Prison. His sentence is proposed to be reduced from 40 to 12 years.

Again, Stephen Nyarko was convicted of conspiracy to rob and robbery in December 2010 and sentenced to 30 years. He has served 22 years in total, including time spent in remand.

Osman Inusah was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery even though he was found not guilty of armed robbery. A petition submitted on his behalf states that he has mental health challenges, which need to be treated and managed at home.

Joseph Nana Kwaku Boateng on the other hand was convicted for attempted export and possession of narcotic substances on 28th May 2019 and sentenced to 15 years. He has served 8 years in total including five spent in remand.

Another is Emmanuel Adu Mensah who was convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to a prison term of 15 years in April 2024. He is currently serving his prison term in Nsawam Prison.

Kwame Twum Ampofo was convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to a prison term of 10 years in April 2024. He is currently serving his prison term in Nsawam Prison.

Finally, Alexander Andrew Nii Lante Lawson was convicted of stealing and sentenced to a prison term of 5 years with hard labour and ordered to refund an amount of GH¢532,193.26 on 5th November 2021.

He has served three years in prison. His health has deteriorated significantly while he has been in prison, and he is dependent on medication.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak