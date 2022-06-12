Akyem Kotoku Royals Join Ghana Premier League

The Akyem Oda based Division One side, Kotoku Royals in the Eastern Region have secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

This is the first time in their history the team is joining premier league from the National Division One League Zone Three.

The promotion follows their goalless drawn game against Tema Youth on Sunday afternoon in their match day 30 clash.

Kotoku Royals have been in good form the entire season as they have secured promotion at a canter throughout the 2022/2023 League season.

Ghana National Division One League promoted clubs 2021/2022 include; FC Samartex 1996, Oda Kotoku Royals and Temale City.

Natives of Akyem Oda on social media hailed the team for grabbing the top sports chance.

– BY Daniel Bampoe