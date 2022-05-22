All Set For NPP Regional Elections Friday

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to begin the election of new executives to fill up various positions at the regional level.

The Regional Annual delegates Conference which begins Friday, May 27, 2022, across all the regions that have been given the green light to hold the elections.

Each region is expected to conduct and hold the elections under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, per the Party’s rules and regulations.

The positions available to be contested include Regional Chairperson, First Regional Vice-Chairperson, Second Regional Vice-Chairperson, Regional Secretary, Regional Assistant Secretary and Regional Treasurer.

Others include Regional Organiser, Regional Women’s Organiser, Regional Youth Organiser and Regional NASARA Coordinator.

In the Ashanti Region, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) said it will be hosting the regional elections.

According to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensa, “The venue for the election is here at the residency of the Regional Coordinating Council,” Mr Osei-Mensah, who doubles as the Chairman of the Regional Elections Committee, told the media Saturday.

He also served notice that “only state security will be responsible for the election; no other security will be tolerated”.

Meanwhile, the National Headquarters is expected to make that provision.

“The preparation of the album is not within the mandate of this committee,” the Ashanti Region Minister noted.

“We are waiting for the album from the national headquarters.”

Voting is scheduled to start at 7 am.

By Vincent Kubi