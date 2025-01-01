Amakye Dede In Anothet Auto Crash

Legendary Ghanaian musician Abrantie Amakye Dede and some members of his management team were involved in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday, December 29, 2024.

The incident occurred around 1:50 AM between Apam and Winneba while the team was travelling from a successful performance at the Takoradi City Mall to Agona Swedru for their next show.

Amakye Dede and his team were immediately rushed to the Winneba Hospital, where they received first aid treatment from 2:00 AM to 6:00 AM.

Despite the ordeal, Amakye Dede attempted to honour his next scheduled performance in Kumasi later that morning.

However, he was unable to perform due to the strain from the accident. His band stepped in to deliver an impressive performance on his behalf.

The vehicle involved was a V8 SUV carrying Amakye Dede and his management team.

In an official statement, the management expressed regret over the incident and apologised to fans, especially those in Kumasi, becusee he was supposed to perform there but even though he made it to Kumasi he could not perform.

He therefore apologised for any inconvenience caused. “Your understanding, patience, and unwavering support during this difficult time mean everything to us,” the statement read.

They also requested prayers and time for recovery, assuring fans that the team will return stronger.

This accident brings back memories of a tragic event in January 2016, when Amakye Dede’s manager, Isaac Yeboah, died in a road accident at Bonsu Junction in the Eastern Region.

The team was awaiting Amakye’s performance in the area when the incident occurred. While Amakye Dede survived, the loss of his long-time manager was a heavy blow to him and his team.

The management and Amakye Dede have expressed gratitude for the prayers and support they continue to receive from fans.

By Francis Addo