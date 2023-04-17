Ambolley Headlines Jazz Day Concert

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Celebrated Ghanaian musicians, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, together with Pat Thomas, Steve Bedi, Miatta Fahnbulleh and a host of others, will on Sunday, April 30 perform at the Kingdom Gardens at Ashyie-Regimanuel Kantamanto Estate in Accra.

The event,dubbed “Jazz At The Park”,forms part of activitiesput in place to celebrate the 2023 edition of International Jazz Day.

International Jazz Day, proclaimed by UNESCO’s General Conference in 2011, is a global celebration of jazz music held annually on April 30.

It aims to raise awareness on the role of jazz as an educational tool and as a force for creativity, dialogue and intercultural exchange.

Being organised by Dream Child Foundation in collaboration with Virtual Hub with support from MUSIGA and UNESCO, the concert is set to thrill jazz lovers in Accra with refreshing compositions from all the musicians billed for the event.

The event is also being organised to officially outdoor Virtual Hub state-of–the-art musical equipment for outdoor events such as musical concerts, church crusades among others.

At the Jazz Day concert, the musicians will showcase standard jazz that have been effectively blended with African vibes and modern sounds that encompass highlife and afrobeat, among others.

The event, which will kick off from 8pm till late in the night, is expected to attract large number of highlife music lovers.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, whose live musical performances have won the hearts of many music lovers in Ghana and beyond, will treat the music fans to an unforgettable live musical performance.

He will perform some of his popular tunes such as ‘Simigwa Do’, ‘Adwoa Amissah’, ‘Akoko Ba’, among others.

“Lovers of jazz music should get ready to experience an unforgettable night with full of surprises. A night of total fun and electrifying performances is guaranteed,” the organisers said.

By George Clifford Owusu