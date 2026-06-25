Amenfi West Residents Angry Over Lack Of Devt, Poor Roads

One of the deplorable roads. INSET: Some of the demonstrators.

A group calling itself Amenfi West Citizen Network and some indigenes of Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have vented their spleen on the current government for not initiating any meaningful development project in the area despite their support for the ruling party over the years.

They argued that despite the municipality’s contribution to Ghana’s cocoa economy and other natural resources, including gold and timber, residents continue to struggle with basic road infrastructure.

“We cannot fathom why the people here have supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for years but we cannot boast of any major development project, particularly when it comes to road network,” they noted.

They cited the poor road network from Bawdie to Asankrangwa and from Asankrangwa to Sefwi Bekwai.

The residents were also dissatisfied over the stalling of some development projects, including health facilities initiated by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the area.

Hundreds of residents therefore took to the streets last Friday to demand immediate action over the poor state of their roads.

They recalled several promises and assurances by President John Dramani Mahama during a campaign visit to the municipality that the road challenges would be addressed.

“Many of our roads continue to remain in deplorable states with the conditions worsening during this rainy season,” they remarked.

Dressed in red and black attires, the demonstrators held placards with inscriptions such as “We need roads, not promises,” and “Where is our Cocoa money?”, “Where are our roads?”

The residents asserted that the lack of development in the area has affected every part of their lives, from farming and transportation to access to healthcare and education.

Chairman of the Amenfi West Citizen Network, Akwasi Ofori, said the residents have endured years of hardship due to the poor road network despite repeated appeals.

He said the demonstration was not only about roads and development projects, but also a demand for authorities to fulfil promises made to the people.

“We are only reminding the government about its promises during the campaign time. President Mahama came to Asankrangwa, and promised us that if God permits and he wins the election, he will fix our roads,” he said.

They continued, “The bad roads have become a daily burden, with farmers struggling to transport produce from farms to market centres and commuters spending more time and money travelling.”

They, therefore, called on the government and relevant authorities to move beyond promises and fix the roads and other developmental needs.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) was allegedly not available when the group stormed the Municipal Assembly to deliver their petition.

The group, therefore, refused to hand the petition over to the Municipal Coordinating Director, and insisted they wanted to give it to the MCE.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi