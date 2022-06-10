Annoh Dompreh Joins Speaker To Plant Trees

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on Friday joined the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, to plant trees in observance of Green Ghana Day.

Mr Annoh Dompreh who is also an Environmentalist in his various engagements on afforestation issues has advocated for the planting of trees, saying Ghanaians should come together to plant more trees on national holidays.

According to him, planting of trees should not be done only once a year as the initiative will help cover our environment and reduce the impact of deforestation.

Last year, together with his constituency executives, he planted over 1,000 trees as part of the government’s maiden Green Ghana day across the high streets in his constituency.

Mr. Annoh Dompreh noted that the impact of deforestation as a result of human activities such as building settlements, and road construction among others, pose danger to socio-economic life.

He added that it was therefore important that the government initiated the Green Ghana Project since it could have diverse effects on the next generation due to the impact of global warming.

“Let all individuals come together to plant trees in their homes and nurture them to mature as a way of contributing to the preservation of our environment. This should not be an annual exercise, we can do this on our national holidays,” said Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the Green Ghana initiative as this will discourage the indiscriminate cutting down of trees and save the future generations.

The 2022 nationwide tree planting exercise will see 10 million of the 20 million trees being planted in forest reserves across the country.

The remaining 10 million will be planted in unforest reserves including water sheds, boundaries, office compounds, and sites within communities such as parks, roadsides, homes, Churches, Mosques, schools, and other significant areas.

– BY Daniel Bampoe