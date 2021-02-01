Another Police Officer Commits Suicide at Duty Post

Constable Eugene Yelnon

A police officer has reportedly committed suicide at his duty post at Ridge in Accra.

It comes barely 48 hours after news broke that Superintendent Cyprian McCarthy Zenge, 57, the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander had committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun in his room at Half Assini.

General Constable Eugene Yelnona, attached to the National Protection Unit (NPU) allegedly shot himself, with his duty rifle in a washroom at his duty point this dawn.

The police officer was providing protection for one Mr. Olympio, an exiled Togolese Opposition Leader, when the incident occurred.

Information gathered by DGN online indicated that Constable Yelnona, had been unwell for the past months and had been on sick leave.

Sources said the sick leave ended on January 29, 2021.

“The police officer on Friday January 29, 2021, reported at his unit seeking for an extension of his leave to continue with his medication and treatment at home but he was denied the leave extension and put on guard duty at the residence of Mr. Olympio,” sources revealed.

It is allege that that the police officer was having ‘psychological’ problems hence his request for a sick leave to cure himself.

The Regional Police Command is conducting investigations into the matter.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey