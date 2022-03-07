Aowin MP Supports District Health Directorate

Aowin MP with the Health Officials

The Member of Parliament for Aowin in the Western North Region, Oscar Ofori Larbi has presented some office equipment to the Aowin District Directorate of Health Service.

The items included five HP laptops and a multi-purpose jumbo HP colour printer.

It is to assist the district in the discharge of its administrative functions.

Mr. Larbi said the presentation formed part of measures to improve health care delivery in the area.

The Municipal Director Of Health Services, Rita Ataa Owusu, who received the items on behalf of the district expressed her gratitude to the MP.

She said they will use the items efficiently to benefit all in the Constituency.