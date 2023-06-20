Apraku Finally Files Nominations To Contest NPP Presidential Primary

Former Minister of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has finally successfully filed his nominations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Dr Apraku becomes the fifth flagbearer aspirant to submit his forms, joining Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Boakye Agyarko.

Dr Apraku’s filing was not without challenges, as he initially failed to submit completed nomination forms on Monday, June 19.

As a result, his submission was rescheduled for a later date.

However, he returned hours later with the necessary documents and successfully filed his nominations at the party’s headquarters.

Speaking to journalists after submitting his forms, Dr Apraku explained that there were certain statutes he was not aware of, which required additional documents, including the aspirants’ vision for the party.

He stated, “We didn’t ignore but we just did not know.”

He reassured the public that he had now brought all the required documents and everything was in order.

The party has set Saturday, June 24 as the deadline for submission of nominations, after which vetting and balloting for the Special Congress in August will take place.

With Dr Apraku’s successful filing, all eyes will be on the upcoming primaries as these five aspirants compete for the NPP’s flagbearer position.

