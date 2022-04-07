Asebu Amanfi To Thrill US Fans

Asebu Amanfi in a pose with members of his band

Preparations are far advanced for veteran highlife musician Asebu Amanfi to tour the United States of America (USA) with his well equipped Canadoes Band to thrill music fans. The tour will kick off in June.

Dubbed “Asebu Amanfi US Tour,” the ‘Ka Na Wu’ hit maker and his Canadoes Band will perform in over ten cities including Dakota, Grand Forks, Williston, Minot, Dickinson, Sioux Fall, among others in USA.

Asebu Amanfi who began his music career in early 70s is credited with songs such as ‘Ka Na Wu’, ‘Ofie Nipa’, ‘Beat Bi Nti’, ‘Sunkwa’, ‘Moma No Noye’, ‘Sika Kasa a’, ‘Babiara Neha’, ‘Kakra Beka Wo’ and a host of others.

The management of the highlife musician told BEATWAVES that the musician will perform all his much loved songs live for his dedicated fans.

According to the management, the tour venues are expected to be filled with expectant music lovers who would witness the best from the highlife musician, adding that Asebu Amanfi is still very vibrant and strong lyrically.

Performing in the US, according to the management, is an opportunity for the musician to reach out to fans across the world.

By George Clifford Owusu